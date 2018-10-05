Sui Dhaaga movie box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer slows down

Still from Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga movie box office collection: The Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga which had a good opening week slowed down on Thursday. The film had earned Rs 8.30 crore on the first day of its release, witnessing a jump in its collection on day 2 and day 3 by earning Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday, respectively. However, on Thursday, it managed to rake in just Rs 3.35 crore, taking the overall collection to Rs 62.50 crore.

The collection was confirmed by Trade and Business analyst Taran Adarsh. “SuiDhaaga has a SOLID Week 1… Witnessed strong trending from Day 1 to Day 5 [national holiday], but slipped on Day 6 and Day 7… Weekend 2 is crucial… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 62.50 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yashraj films, Sui Dhaaga had released on September 28. The movie is a tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit which will take the nation on the path of further developments.

In this movie, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a tailor whose name is Mauji. The movie highlights the potential of talented craftsmen as also skilled workers in the country and the problems they face at the grassroots level.

The other movie that was released on the same day Pataakha, continued to have poor run at the box office. “Benefitted from holidays in its opening week, but did not maintain the momentum on working days… Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs, Thu 53 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.64 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.