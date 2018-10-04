Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer earns big in week 1

A still from Sui Dhaaga

Bollywood movie Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma is expected to collect Rs 62.5 crores at the end of first week of its release. So far the movie has garnered Rs 59.15 in the domestic box office. Trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film which had collected Rs 8.30 crore on the first day of its release, raked in Rs 3.80 crore on Wednesday.

“Dhaaga registers 54.22% decline on Day 6 [vis-à-vis Day 1].. drop in biz was imminent since Day 5 was a national holiday… Should collect ₹ 62.5 cr in Week 1… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 59.15 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

The movie that had released on September 28, has been produced by Yashraj films and directed by Sharat Katariya. It is an ode to the entrepreneurial spirit that can take the country to speedy progress.

In Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a tailor named Mauji. The movie highlights the potential of the country’s talented craftsmen as well as skilled workers and the issue faced by them at the grassroot level.

The other release of the week Pataakha, on the other hand, continued its poor run. The film brought in Rs 56 lakhs in Wednesday and failed short of Rs 8 crore mark at the end of first week. It had earned Rs 7.11 crore so far and might fail to cross the Rs 10 crore mark unless a miracle happens.