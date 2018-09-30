Sui Dhaaga box-office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer earns big, set for massive weekend

Sui Dhaaga box office collection day 2: The team has earned over Rs 20 cr so far. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Sui Dhaaga box-office collection day 2: After getting a decent start, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhagga picked up on the second day of its release, raking in Rs 12.25 crore. The film took its overall box-office collection to Rs 20.55 crore and is eyeing a massive weekend ahead. It had earned Rs 8.30 crore on day 1 as the evening shows were affected due to the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

Business and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the collection with a tweet. “#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2… Catches speed at metros and mass belt… The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls… Expect a SOLID Day 3… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz,” he tweeted.

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2… Catches speed at metros and mass belt… The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls… Expect a SOLID Day 3… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending… As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] – a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] – should record big numbers again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Adarsh added that the collection could be around Rs 23 crore by the end of Sunday. The film will get another push on Tuesday – a national holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti. “#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending… As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] – a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] – should record big numbers again,” Adarsh said in another tweet.

The initial response to the film means that Varun Dhawan is likely to extend his winning run of the box office. The actor is yet to deliver a flop in his career with Sui Dhaaga being his 11th release. Even though October did a moderate business, it wasn’t a flop either.

Sui Dhaaga is based on an offbeat theme which hasn’t been attempted before. Produced by Yash Raj films, it released along with Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha but has emerged a clear winner.