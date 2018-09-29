Sui Dhaaga box-office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan starrer gets good start, no explosions from ‘Pataakha’

The film hit the theatres on Friday and has opened to good occupancy despite facing competition from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Sui Dhaaga box-office collection day 1: After acting in not-so-commercial films – October and Pari, respectively, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are back together in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. Produced by Yash Raj films, Sui Dhaaga is not a hardcore commercial entertainer but had created quite a buzz with its trailer and songs. The film hit the theatres on Friday and has opened to good occupancy despite facing competition from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha.

Even though the official figures are not out yet, the first-day collection of the film can be between Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore according to Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, the other release of the week – Pataakha – starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra along with Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover has received a lukewarm response, earning just Rs 90 lakhs on the first day of its release.

The figures were confirmed by Trade and Business analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted, “#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz… Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend… However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low.”

Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu also starring Shraddha Kapoor which had released on last Friday, September 21, continued its decent run on box-office. The film had opened up on a decent note at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Manmarziyaan and Stree which are still running in theatres. At the end of the seventh day, it had taken its overall collection to Rs 34.43 cr.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree which is entering its fifth week now continued its good run by minting Rs 1.51 crore on fourth Friday. With Rs 114.18 crore in its kitty already, the film would come close to the Rs.120 crore mark by the time the fourth weekend is through.

At this pace, it should easily beat Alia Bhatt‘s Raazi which had brought in Rs124 crore during its lifetime run.