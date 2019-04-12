Student Of The Year 2 trailer: Watch Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria fight for love in Karan Johar movie

Student Of The Year 2 trailer starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria has been released

Karan Johar is back with a new competition, a new set of students… and a fresh batch of star kids to take on each other. The trailer of Student Of The Year 2 is out and it takes you back to 2012 when we saw the first batch of Karan Johar’s glamorous, Gucci-toting students on the silver screen in Student Of The Year. That film launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Seven years later, we have the second film in the Student Of The Year franchise. Taking on the baton from the earlier batch of ‘students’ are Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to release the trailer of Student Of The Year 2, a film that is strikingly similar to its predecessor, or so the three-minute trailer would have you believe.

Watch the trailer here:



The film will also star Will Smith in a cameo role. He was in India last year to shoot for his TV show Bucket List, one that included featuring in a Bollywood dance song. He shot for a dance number from Student of the Year 2 and was seen grooving to Radha Teri Chunri from the original film.

Student Of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. There is a strong hangover of the previous film in the trailer. The difference? While there were two guys vying for the attention of one girl in the first film, the sequel has two girls fighting for one guy.

Music director duo Vishal-Shekhar has composed the music for the film with the songs penned by Irshad Kamil. The film was majorly shot in Dehradun.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are both in love with Tiger Shroff, and Tiger Shroff is lusting after the Student Of The Year trophy. In between, there is heartbreak, fights, and expulsion to deal with. Will Student Of The Year 2 be better than the first film? Guess we will have to wait till May 10 to find out.