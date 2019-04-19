Student of the year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria dance on yet another remix ‘The Jawaani Song’

Student of the Year 2 The Jawaani Song: The recreated track ticks all the boxes in terms of its music video.

SOTY 2 has been one of the most talked about movies of the year and it was only a few days ago that the makers of the movie had launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai. After the trailer, the makers of Student of the Year 2 launched the first song of the film titled The Jawaani Song and for all those who don’t know, the song is a remake of Kishore Kumar’s hit classic song, Ye Jawani Hai Diwani from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani starring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan.

In the poster of the song, we can see Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal dressed to the nines and acing their retro look. A few days back, Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared a video where lead cast is seen announcing the news while grooving on the original track and in the clip, while Tara is saying, “The most iconic song ever”, Tiger is heard saying that, “My dad’s favorite song and I got to dance to it”, and lastly, Ananya says, “It is such a privilege for us to dance on this song.” Now that the song is finally out, we can easily say that this is going to be the next party anthem. And meanwhile, we know that Tiger is an amazing dancer, Tara, and Ananya to have done their best to match up to Tiger.

Watch THE JAWAANI SONG form STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2:



As soon as the song starts, we are instantly reminded of The Disco Song of Student of the Year, and soon after, we are transported to the world of The Jawaani Song wherein we see Tiger, Ananya, Tara, and Aditya shaking a leg and doing their best to give us the retro vibes. Just like The Disco Song, The Jawaani Song looks like a competition in the Saint Teresa school wherein everyone is competing against each other to qualify for the next song. In the song, we have three different sequences and while in one sequence, we have all of them dressed in retro, the other two sequences have them slaying in casual and party outfits.

Student of the Year 2 is the sequel to the hit 2012, movie, Student of the Year which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. SOTY 2 will hit the screens on 10th May 2019 and we can’t wait to see the batch 2019 of Saint Teresa. While Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will be making their debut with SOTY 2, these ladies have already bagged their second film. While Tara will be seen in Milap Zaveri’s thriller Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the 1978 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.