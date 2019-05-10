Student of the Year 2 review: ‘Wonderful’ to ‘time-waste’, views divided on Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday starrer

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 4:05:42 PM

Student Of The Year 2 hits the screens today. Fans are impressed with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's performances and have said the film is a blast.

student of the year 2 trailer, soty 2 trailer, student of the year 2 trailer out, student of the year 2 movie, karan johar, student of the year 2 movie story, tiger shroff, ananya panday, tara sutariaStudent Of The Year 2 hits the screens today. Fans are impressed with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday?s performances and have said the film is a blast.

This time Student of the Year 2, which is a sequel to Karan Johar’s glossy student drama Student of the Year, released in 2012, brings a brand new batch of 2019 for the viewers. This batch stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. The movie has already hit the theatres today and the twitter is overflowing with the #SOTY2 tweets.

Film Trade analyst & Critic Sumit Kadel tweeted about the movie, saying, “#Soty2 is better than #Soty1”. “#SOTY2 is cromulent, the film has the correct dose of entertainment, good music & engaging screenplay. @ITIGERSHROFF performance is fantastic in every aspect, debutant Ananaya SHINES, Aditya did complete justice to his part & Tara is mediocre. The film can work at the BO.” He also gave a three-star rating to the film.

SUMIT KADEL’S TWEET:

One fan writes that “#SOTY2 is an Entertaining film”. The debut duo @ananyapandayy and #TaraSutaria are Really Good. #SOTY2Review.”

READ: Taking baby steps to merge healing with work, grateful for wishes: Irrfan Khan

Another tweet read that “#SOTY2 is a much better College youth competition based film” All the Leading stars Totally nailed it by their Performances. However, #SOTY2 is totally on THE Shoulder of #TigerShroff entirely start to End.”

One wrote, “Saw #StudentOfTheYear2 last night!! The movie is outstanding!! Brilliant direction by @punitdmalhotra”

Another fan writes, “What a pleasure to watch the first day show … don’t miss this wonderful movie.” #StudentOfTheYear2

However, there are some negative reviews as well.

One writes, “#StudentOfTheYear2: Trash. Time Waste. A film is full of trash actors. @karanjohar a request to you, please understand the situation of distributors. Firstly Kalank gave us loses and looks like SoTY 2 too will give us loses. All eyes on Ajay’s De De Pyaar De.”

Watch the official trailer:

Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Earlier, the 2012 movie launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Student of the Year 2 review: ‘Wonderful’ to ‘time-waste’, views divided on Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday starrer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition