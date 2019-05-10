Student of the Year 2 review: ‘Wonderful’ to ‘time-waste’, views divided on Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday starrer

This time Student of the Year 2, which is a sequel to Karan Johar's glossy student drama Student of the Year, released in 2012, brings a brand new batch of 2019 for the viewers. This batch stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. The movie has already hit the theatres today and the twitter is overflowing with the #SOTY2 tweets. Film Trade analyst & Critic Sumit Kadel tweeted about the movie, saying, "#Soty2 is better than #Soty1". "#SOTY2 is cromulent, the film has the correct dose of entertainment, good music & engaging screenplay. @ITIGERSHROFF performance is fantastic in every aspect, debutant Ananaya SHINES, Aditya did complete justice to his part & Tara is mediocre. The film can work at the BO." He also gave a three-star rating to the film. SUMIT KADEL'S TWEET: #SOTY2 is cromulent ,film has correct dose of entertainment, good music & engaging screenplay. @ITIGERSHROFF performance is fantastic in every aspect, debutant Ananaya SHINES ,Aditya did complete justice to his part & Tara is mediocre . Film can work at the BO . Rating- \u2b50\u2b50\u2b50 \u2014 Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 10, 2019 #Soty2 is better than #Soty1 . \u2b50\u2b50\u2b50 \u2014 Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 10, 2019 One fan writes that "#SOTY2 is an Entertaining film". The debut duo @ananyapandayy and #TaraSutaria are Really Good. #SOTY2Review." #SOTY2 is An Entertaining Movie ! The debutante @ananyapandayy and #TaraSutaria are Really Good . @iTIGERSHROFF As Always The Best ???? . The Main Attraction For Me In This Movie Was @iamharshbeniwal ???? YouTube PE Toh Aag Lagata hi hai Aur Aaj Theater Mai Bhi Laga Di #SOTY2Review pic.twitter.com\/1HBc9MM4Z2 \u2014 Viz_88 (@vikasbhansali88) May 9, 2019 READ:\u00a0Taking baby steps to merge healing with work, grateful for wishes: Irrfan Khan Another tweet read that "#SOTY2 is a much better College youth competition based film" All the Leading stars Totally nailed it by their Performances. However, #SOTY2 is totally on THE Shoulder of #TigerShroff entirely start to End." #SOTY2 is Much much much better College youth competition based film All 4 Leading stars Totally nailed it by their Performances#AnanyaPanday Superb Extraordinary in her Screen Presence #TaraSutaria Gorgeous Movie is totally on Shoulder of #TigerShroff entirely start to End \u2014 Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) May 9, 2019 One wrote, "Saw #StudentOfTheYear2 last night!! The movie is outstanding!! Brilliant direction by @punitdmalhotra" Saw #StudentOfTheYear2 last night!! And I must say the film is outstanding!! Brilliant direction by @punitdmalhotra and everyone has done a fabulous job! specially @Official_Ananya you were the best!! Yo gonnna go long way gurl!! God bless \u2014 Manjot (@OyeManjot) May 8, 2019 Another fan writes, "What a pleasure to watch the first day show . don\u2019t miss this wonderful movie." #StudentOfTheYear2 #StudentOfTheYear2 @iTIGERSHROFF @karanjohar \u201cIt\u2019s pleasure for us to watch the first day show . it\u2019s wonderful movie , don\u2019t miss. #AnanyaPanday at its best . pic.twitter.com\/3lFEEBrC5m \u2014 SWAPNIL SAHU (@swap013) May 9, 2019 However, there are some negative reviews as well. One writes, "#StudentOfTheYear2: Trash. Time Waste. A film is full of trash actors. @karanjohar a request to you, please understand the situation of distributors. Firstly Kalank gave us loses and looks like SoTY 2 too will give us loses. All eyes on Ajay's De De Pyaar De." #StudentOfTheYear2: Trash. Time Waste. Film full of trash actors. @karanjohar a request to you, please understand the situation of distributors. Firstly Kalank gave us loses and looks like SoTY 2 too will give us loses. All eyes on Ajay's De De Pyaar De. \u2014 Ajay Sinha (@AjaySin24715560) May 6, 2019 Watch the official trailer: Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. Earlier, the 2012 movie launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.