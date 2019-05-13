Student of the year 2 collection day 3: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2019 3:48:54 PM

Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) box office collection Day 3: This Tiger Shroff starrer has earned Rs 38.83 crore after three days. It faces competition from Avengers: Endgame.

soty 2, soty 2 collection, soty 2 box office, student of the year 2, student of the year 2 box office, student of the year 2 collection, soty2 box office, soty2 collection, soty2Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: This Tiger Shroff film is doing quite well despite bad reviews.

Student of the year 2 box office collection day 3: After seven years to the 2012 hit Student Of The Year, Karan Johar returned with the sequel. The sequel debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. It also has Tiger Shroff in the male lead role. The movie has got a good opening at the box office and the trade pundits have shared the following figures.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

Film critic Taran Adarsh posted Student of the Year 2’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote that Student Of The Year 2 saw limited growth on Day 2. Meanwhile, due to the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening], + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its business on Day 3. Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2.

On its opening day, the movie earned Rs 12.06 crore. However, the movie witnessed a slight growth on Saturday. But so far, Student Of The Year 2 has emerged as Tiger Shroff’s second highest opener. Tiger’s 2018 movie Baaghi 2, opened at Rs 25.1 crore. On its second day, Student of the year 2 minted Rs 14.02 crore. And finally, on Sunday, the movie earned Rs 12.75 crore bringing the total collection to Rs 38. 83 crore, near to Rs 40 crore.

There is a huge competition from Avengers: Endgame to Student of the year 2 faces competition. Avengers: Endgame is the most successful Hollywood film in India, which has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

However, the latest star-kid, debutant Ananya Panday is on the block. With SOTY 2 she has an astounding fan-following. Punit Malhotra’s directorial, Student of the year 2 revolves around the complicated lives of the students of the prestigious Saint Teresa’s College.

The Financial Express’ film critic Tarun Bhardhwaj gave it one star. “Karan Johar’s movie is high on testosterone and low on feminism. Nepotism rules!”, he said in the review.

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; 'We are learning', says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
