Student of the year 2 collection day 3: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

Student of the year 2 box office collection day 3: After seven years to the 2012 hit Student Of The Year, Karan Johar returned with the sequel. The sequel debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. It also has Tiger Shroff in the male lead role. The movie has got a good opening at the box office and the trade pundits have shared the following figures. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3. Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: \u20b9 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019 Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff. Top 3 *opening weekend* biz. 2016: #Baaghi \u20b9 38.58 cr 2018: #Baaghi2 \u20b9 73.10 cr 2019: #SOTY2 \u20b9 38.83 cr#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3. Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019 #StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff\u2019s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should\u2019ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least. #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019 READ: Student of the Year 2 review: Nepotism rules in Karan Johar\u2019s low on feminism, high on testosterone film Film critic Taran Adarsh posted Student of the Year 2\u2019s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote that Student Of The Year 2 saw limited growth on Day 2. Meanwhile, due to the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening], + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its business on Day 3. Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: \u20b9 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2. On its opening day, the movie earned Rs 12.06 crore. However, the movie witnessed a slight growth on Saturday. But so far, Student Of The Year 2 has emerged as Tiger Shroff's second highest opener. Tiger's 2018 movie Baaghi 2, opened at Rs 25.1 crore. On its second day, Student of the year 2 minted Rs 14.02 crore. And finally, on Sunday, the movie earned Rs 12.75 crore bringing the total collection to Rs 38. 83 crore, near to Rs 40 crore. There is a huge competition from Avengers: Endgame to Student of the year 2 faces competition. Avengers: Endgame is the most successful Hollywood film in India, which has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. However, the latest star-kid, debutant Ananya Panday is on the block. With SOTY 2 she has an astounding fan-following. Punit Malhotra's directorial, Student of the year 2 revolves around the complicated lives of the students of the prestigious Saint Teresa's College. The Financial Express\u2019 film critic Tarun Bhardhwaj gave it one star. \u201cKaran Johar\u2019s movie is high on testosterone and low on feminism. Nepotism rules!", he said in the review.