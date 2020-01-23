Street Dancer 3D Reviews: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is ‘delightful’

Street Dancer 3D is due to be released on Friday and reviews from critics have started pouring in

Street Dancer 3D Reviews: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva are back with their dance sequences. Street Dancer 3D is due to be released on Friday and reviews from critics have started pouring in. Film critic Taran Adarsh has said that the film is delightful and has given it 4 stars. He said that the movie would dance its way to the audience’s hearts. A Remo D’Souza directorial, Taran Adarsh said that the director got the film ‘right’. Saying that actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva ‘sparkle’ in the film, Adarsh points out choreography, drama, music and emotions as the strong points of the film. He further ascertained that the film would be a winner at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted that Street Dancer 3D will open with earnings ranging between Rs 14 crore and Rs 16 crore and he expects the figure to reach Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore over the weekend. Kadel further said that the advance bookings for the Varun Dhawan-starrer have already started and the film will be released on 2,800 to 3,000 screens. Kadel added that Street Dancer 3D is a film that also caters to the mass audience as well as the multiplex audience, hence, he predicted that the film will perform well on single screens and in multiplexes. He further said that the film will also be successful in small towns.

Kadel said that the opening week collection of the film could range between Rs 70-80 crore and it will likely collect Rs 100 crore. However, he added that the lifetime collection of the film would depend on the audience’s word of mouth. Moreover, he said, that since Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still going strong at the box office, it could hamper the business of Remo’s directorial. Apart from that, the film is also clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Keeping these factors in mind, Kadel added, if the audience word of mouth is favourable, the film’s lifetime box office collection could be between Rs 120-140 crore.

Street Dancer 3D is the third film to star the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-Prabhu Deva trio. Before this, the three had featured in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD and ABCD 2, both released under Disney. The film was initially supposed to be a sequel of ABCD 2, but after Disney pulled out of Indian film production, the name was changed to Street Dancer 3D and the production was taken over by T-Series.