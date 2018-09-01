Stree movie box-office collection day 1: Stree movie box-office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao starrer gets decent opening, earns this much

The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a horror comedy. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

The Bollywood film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana has hit the screens across the country on Friday. It released the rest of the world a day earlier. The film, on its first weekend, is likely to play a second fiddle role to Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The Rajkumar Rao-starrer film is likely to do well in urban areas.

Speaking about the movie, trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “Stree offers a different combination of horror and humour. It also brings together Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time and is based on a folklore. There has been a decent amount of excitement for this small budget film and if the word of mouth is good then the film’s box office collection can change gear by evening.”

The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a horror comedy. Apart from the three actors above, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz among others. The story of the film is inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba. It is about a woman who knocks on the doors of houses at nights and the person who answers the call is never seen again.

Praising the movie earlier on Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted on Friday, “This one springs a big, big surprise… The combo of horror and humour works incredibly well… Out of the box plot, gripping screenplay, terrific eerie moments, witty one-liners and superb performances.”

#OneWordReview…#Stree: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Another film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, wrote on his Twitter account, “Stree off to a good start at the box office. Opened with a decent 30% occupancy at morning shows”.

The movie is expected to earn over Rs 2 crore on day 1. However, the official figures are not out.

The film which was released in the overseas market a day earlier, earned $6,353 (Rs. 4.49 lakhs) from 14 screens in Australia, while it earned $4,291 (Rs. 3.03 lakhs) from 6 screens in New Zealand, as per bollywoodhungama.com.

The first-day figure of the movie across the country is yet to be out.