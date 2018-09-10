Stree box office collection vs The Nun; check which film is winning the battle between Bollywood, Hollywood

Stree box office collection vs The Nun: However, the task was not easy for the small-budget, content-driven Hindi film as it was facing a stiff competition in form of Hollywood horror flick “The Nun”.

Stree box office collection vs The Nun: Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy ‘Stree’ has not only managed to garner positive reviews from critics but also found its place among the audience. These two factors are helping the movie to maintain a great theatrical run in its second week and rake in moolah at the Box Office. ‘Stree’, which witnessed a terrific first week at the box office, has been able to sustain the momentum and mint Rs 21.90 crore. “#Stree biz at a glance…Week 1: Rs 60.39 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 21.90 cr. Total: Rs 82.29 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT…” trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted. Adarsh has also predicted that the movie was “Heading towards BLOCKBUSTER status. Clearly, the glowing word of mouth has propelled the film to massive numbers at the ticket window. India biz.”

Stree box office collection on Day 9 stood at Rs 7.63 cr and Day 10 showed Rs 9.88 crore. “There’s no stopping this one… #Stree continues its DREAM RUN… Overpowers all new *Hindi* releases by a huge margin… En route to Rs 100 cr Club… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr. Total: Rs 82.29 cr. India biz.,” Adarsh tweeted.

However, the task was not easy for the small-budget, content-driven Hindi film as it was facing a stiff competition in form of Hollywood horror flick “The Nun”. The Nun has also managed to score excellent numbers in the Indian box office despite “mixed reviews and word of mouth”. “Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: Rs 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions,” Adarsh has tweeted. He also predicted a fruitful weekend box-office collection for The Nun. “Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNun⁠ ⁠continues its dominance at the ticket windows… Rs 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards…” Adarsh said. Stree was released on August 31 and The Nun hit the silver-screen this Friday.