Stree Box Office collection: Still going strong – Check how much Rajkummar Rao starrer has raked in so far

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree continuous to do well at the box office even after six weeks of its release. The movie has so far earned Rs 129.67 crore in the domestic market. Trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “#Stree biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr Week 3: ₹ 17.14 cr Week 4: ₹ 9.99 cr Week 5: ₹ 5.44 cr Week 6: ₹ 1.57 cr Total: ₹ 129.67 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER”.

Adarsh added that even though the film has finally slowed down, it has done a decent business. “#Stree has almost exhausted its glorious run… [Week 6] Fri 16 lakhs, Sat 34 lakhs, Sun 61 lakhs, Mon 13 lakhs, Tue 12 lakhs, Wed 11 lakhs, Thu 10 lakhs. Total: ₹ 129.67 cr. India biz,” he added in another tweet.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini, Vijay Raaz, Aakash Dabhade, Atul Shrivastava and Ramkrishna dhakad. The film had released on August 31.

The story of the film is set in Chanderi – a small town in Madhya Pradesh where locals believe that a bride’s wandering spirit moves around the streets of the town for four days during an annual pooja. As per their beliefs, this woman calls young, unsuspecting men – thrice and after they turn back, she considers it as their acceptance to be with her. The man then disappears from the town.

Villagers also believe that if they write a particular sentence on the walls of their houses, the spirit won’t harm them.

Last week, the film faced competition from Ayushmaan Khurrana’s ‘Andhadhun’, Aayush Sharma’s ‘LoveYatri’ and Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom’ but managed to do a decent business.