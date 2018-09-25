Stree Box Office Collection: Film shocks with incredible business – What Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor movie earned

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night. (IE)

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree has minted over Rs 120 crore at box office (as of 24th Sept). The box office collection amount has been confirmed by famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz.” According to Taran Adarsh, Stree is unbeatable. On Monday, Adarsh had tweeted, “#Stree is UNBEATABLE… This film continues to surprise and shock with its incredible biz… [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 119.09 cr. India biz.

Stree has been penned by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dk. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night.

#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2018

Stree box office collection: Biz at a glance

#Stree biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.14 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 6.42 cr

Total: ₹ 119.09 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

#Stree is not in a mood to slow down, despite new films invading the market place every single week… [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr [biz got a boost due to partial holiday]. Total: ₹ 114.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

The movie had minted Rs 32.07 crore in its first three days. According to the makers, the horror comedy earned Rs 6.82 crore on August 31, its day one. Director duo Nidimoru and Dk, who have backed the project, are overwhelmed with the response.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.