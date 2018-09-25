​​​
Stree Box Office Collection: Film shocks with incredible business – What Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor movie earned

Stree Box Office Collection: The movie had minted Rs 32.07 crore in its first three days. According to the makers, the horror comedy earned Rs 6.82 crore on August 31, its day one. Director duo Nidimoru and Dk, who have backed the project, are overwhelmed with the response.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 5:37 PM
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree has minted over Rs 120 crore at box office (as of 24th Sept). The box office collection amount has been confirmed by famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz.” According to Taran Adarsh, Stree is unbeatable. On Monday, Adarsh had tweeted, “#Stree is UNBEATABLE… This film continues to surprise and shock with its incredible biz… [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 119.09 cr. India biz.

Stree has been penned by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dk. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night.

Stree box office collection: Biz at a glance

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

