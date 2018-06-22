Storm in Tamil Nadu! Tamil superstar Vijay posing with cigarette in Sarkar poster kicks up row

The PMK has been strident in its opposition to actors glorifying smoking in films. Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control, an NGO, too objected to the poster and alleged that the movie violated several tobacco control laws. (Twitter)

The PMK has taken objection to a poster of upcoming Vijay-starrer ‘Sarkar’, showing the actor posing with a cigarette in his mouth. In a tweet, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Youll look more stylish without that cigarette. ” “Shame on actor Vijay for promoting smoking in this first look of his next movie,” he said. The PMK has been strident in its opposition to actors glorifying smoking in films. Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control, an NGO, too objected to the poster and alleged that the movie violated several tobacco control laws. In a statement, TNPFTC state convener S Cyril Alexander said, “Actor Vijay has been portrayed with tobacco products earlier too and he continued to use tobacco for this film promotion. It is disappointing to see that a lead actor such as Vijay agreed to be portrayed with a cigarette.”

The forum said it has approached various authorities including Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) urging them to take action against the violators. The first look of the movie, directed by AR Murugadoss produced by Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures, was released yesterday. Vijay’s recent movie ‘Mersal’ too had courted controversy with the state BJP unit raising objections to “incorrect references” to the Goods and Services Tax in the film.