‘Still feels like a dream to me’: Himani Bundela, 25-yrs-old, visually impaired, wins Rs 1 cr on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

It hasn’t even been a week in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 13 and we already have our first crorepati. On Monday, Himani Bundela, 25-yrs-old, took over the hot seat. As per the promos that have already aired by the channel, she will cross the 15-question mark to win Rs 1 crore. The 25 yr old is visually impaired but it didn’t come in her way of landslide victory in the show and creating history in this year’s show. She (Himani Bundela) never really thought about winning prize money as being on KBC alone has always been a dream for her, said a teacher from Agra who spoke exclusively to the Indian Express.

A surreal moment: Himani Bundela on winning Rs 1 crore

“I wanted time to just halt”, said Himani as Big B announced that she won Rs 1 crore calling it a “surreal moment”. “I couldn’t believe that this happened”. Everyone must have seen the excitement in the promo itself as it was completely unexpected”, said Himani. You don’t know how much you prepare unless you reach that “hot seat” and even if you do reach for that hot seat, you will never imagine winning prize money, she added. “That experience was unbelievable and dream like”, she shared.

Created her own destiny

Himani Bundela lost her vision over time post an accident in 2011. She teaches Mental Maths to students today despite various setbacks, obstacles that came her way. Opening about her experiences she said she was apprehensive at first as to how she would be treated on the show and how they (audience) will look at her– whether she will be treated equally or sympathetically as she was also competing with general contestants, who were better when it comes to technology and computer usage. “My fears and apprehensiveness disappeared in no time as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me like a normal person and my confidence boosted up in no time,” she added.

Sharing a few words for Amitabh Bachchan, the host of KBC, the 25 years old said that he is a humble person, truly a shehenshah and yet so down to earth. He is such a positive person and it was amazing to get an opportunity to interact with him in the show, she concluded.

Anupa Das, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s winner also congratulated Himani Bundela on winning Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In the video, she wished Himani with best wishes and said, “We all want Himani to win Rs 7 crore. Being a teacher, I also want her to win as all my wishes and best prayers are with her. Best of luck, Himani Ji”, she said on a video released by Sony Entertainment Television on its official Instagram account.