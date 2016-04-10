‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ wins big at MTV Movie Awards

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was a big winner at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, taking home three awards out of its 11 nominations.

It took home the breakthrough performance award for Daisy Ridley, movie of the year, and best villain for Adam Driver.

“It feels especially amazing to be part of a film that reps all genders… races and ages in such a positive and aspirational way,” Ridley said.

“Deadpool” and “Pitch Perfect 2” took home two awards each.

While the former won best comedic performance for its lead star Ryan Reynolds and best fight, “Pitch Perfect 2” was given the ensemble cast award besides best kiss for Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine.

Charlize Theron won in the best female performance category for her role in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

The Oscar-winning actress, who played Imperator Furiosa in the film, paid tribute to Australian director George Miller as she collected her golden popcorn statue on stage at Warner Bros Studios here.

She also thanked her children, Jackson and August.

“I am so honoured and so humbled to work with such an epic visionary. I want to thank my beautiful son Jackson, who put a smile on my face every day as he was with me while I made this film… I accept this award on behalf of my own little Furiosa, my daughter August, and on behalf of all the Furiosas out there – you are the true warriors,” she said.

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio won best male performance for “The Revenant”.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, the 25th annual show handed out big honours to Will Smith with the Generation Award and Melissa McCarthy for the Comedic Genius Award.

Smith debuted an exclusive clip from “Suicide Squad” with co-stars Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne during the ceremony.

Jennifer Lawrence won the best hero honour for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”.

Amy Poehler won best virtual performance for her role as Joy in the Pixar film “Inside Out”, which tells the story of a young girl’s five emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust.

Chris Pratt received the award for best action performance for his role in “Jurassic World.”