Star Screen Awards 2019: Here’s the list of all winners from star-studded award night

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 emerged as the winners of the star-studded night.

The Star Screen Awards took place on Sunday amidst a lot of fanfare and pomp. Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 emerged as the winners of the star-studded night. Actress Deepika Padukone also revealed her new hairstyle on the red carpet of the award show. She was seen twinning with her husband Ranveer Singh who looked demure, for a change, in his black ensemble. Alia Bhatt was at her traditional best in a multicoloured sari and bun. Ranveer Singh was also seen grooving with Sara Ali Khan who won the Most Promising Female Actor Award on the show. Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Most Promising Male Actor award for his well-acclaimed performance in Gully Boy.

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won the popular awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for their performances in Zoya Akthar’s Gully Boy. The movie was based on the lives of Indian street rappers. Ranveer Singh also bagged the award for the Entertainer of the Year. Zoya Akhtar was also honoured with the Popular Director award. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi won the Nayi Baat award.

As for the Critics Choice awards, Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with the Best Actor award for Article 15 while Bhumi Pednekar along with Taapsee Pannu was honoured with the Best Actress award for their performances in their latest film Saand ki Aankh which was based on real-life shooter Dadis. Anubhav Sinha also won the Best Director award for Article 15.

Kamini Kaushal and Gulshan Devaiah won awards for their supporting roles in Kabir Singh and Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota respectively. Other awards given throughout the night include the Best Comic award to Yami Gautum and Best Debutant Director award to Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The following awards were also distributed for throughout the ceremony:

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Shreya Ghoshal – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Best Music: Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy

Best Dialogue: Gully Boy

Best Story: Article 15

Best Action: War

Best Editing: War

Best Cinematography: Gully Boy

Best Choreography: War – Ghungharoo

Best Production Design: Gully Boy

Actor Prem Chopra was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry at the Star Screen Awards.