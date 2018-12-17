Star Screen Awards 2018: Alia, Ranveer win top accolades, Badhaai Ho and Raazi win big; See full list of winners

Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her role of an Indian spy who is married into an army family in Pakistan in Raazi.

With 2018 nearing its close, the Bollywood awards season has begun. On Sunday, Star Screen Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was awarded the Best Actor for his portrayal of twelfth-century Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and while Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her role of an Indian spy who is married into an army family in Pakistan in Raazi.

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Popular Actor (Male) award for his quirky performance in Stree. Pankaj Tripathi, who is well-known as ‘Kaleen Bhaiyya’ in Amazon’s Mirzapur, won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Stree.
Meanwhile, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao won the critics awards for best actor female and male, for Badhaai Ho in which they played the role of an elder couple who run into trouble with their own family and the society after learning that the wife is pregnant.

Stree was named the Best Film and the Mulk won Best Film (Critics) award. Sriram Raghavan was awarded the Best Director for thriller Andhadhun, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.
Ishaan Khatter won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award. Radhika Madan bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award for Pataakha.

Gulzar was awarded the Best Lyrics for his song ‘Ae Watan’ song in Raazi and the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to five-time national award-winning actor Shabana Azmi.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were awarded the Best Real Star on Social Media award.

Here is the full list of winners of Star Screen Awards 2018

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Rajkummar Rao (Stree)
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Best Real Star on Social Media: Katrina Kaif
Best Actor Female (Critics): Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)
Best Actor Male (Critics): Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)
Best Film: Stree
Lifetime Achievement Award: Shabana Azmi
Best Actress in a supporting role: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds)
Best Debut Actor (Female): Radhika Madan (Pataakha)
Best Actor in a supporting role: Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)
Best Female Singer: Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro- Raazi)
Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Ae Watan- Raazi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh (Ae Watan- Raazi)
Best Music: Amit Trivedi (Manmarziyaan)
Best Film Writing: Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)
Best Action: Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2)
Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Director: Sriram Raghavan
Best Film (Critics): Mulk
Best Debutant Director: Amar Kaushik (Stree)
Best Choreography: Padmaavat
Best Dialogues: Stree
Best Cinematography: Tumbadd
Best Production Design: Amit and Subrato (Raazi)
Best Costume: Padmaavat
Best Sound Design: Madhu (AndhaDhun)

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rekha among others turned up for the function.

