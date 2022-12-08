Star Performers of 2022: Actors who delivered performances that will stay with us for a long time

It’s that time of the year when we look back and analyse the year gone by, in terms of movies creating benchmarks and setting the box office cash registers ringing and our favourite actors who made their on-screen characters memorable, gave outstanding performances and left a long-lasting impact on audiences and their fans. Here are some of the performances that came through larger than life on the screen and won the hearts of the audience.

Kartik Aaryan

Touted as the most successful star of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly being labelled as the saviour of Bollywood and why not… post lockdown, his movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as the lead protagonist became the first film to cross 100 crores at the box office thereby generating maximum footfalls and also revived the entertainment industry thereby bringing a smile on the face of cinema owners, exhibitors and distributors. With his interesting line up of projects, Kartik is now being referred to as the Shehzada of Bollywood as the first look of his forthcoming movie ‘Shehzada’ has piqued curiosity and huge anticipation amongst the audience and film buffs.

Deepika Padukone

Hats off to Deepika Padukone for pulling off yet another challenging and out of the box character with great aplomb in ‘Gehraiyaan’ that created awareness about mental illness. Only a seasoned actor and prolific performer like Deepika could have done justice to her character which will be remembered by the audience and her fans for a long time.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-The Rise went on to hit a historic benchmark at the box office, elbowing out big releases from Bollywood and even internationally, and grossed over 350 crores globally. Such was the superstar’s Pan India appeal and star power that the Hindi version of the film alone went on to make over 80 crores. Not to forget Allu’s dumdaar dialogue ‘Jhukega nahi saala’ became an iconic line for the masses and his ardent fans! Not to forget, Allu’s fever and craze also engulfed the spirit of festivals this year too including Ganesh Chaturthi (where we saw an idol seated like Allu’s character from Pushpa), crackers (with Allu’s picture imprinted on it). No wonder, Allu Arjun was deservedly crowned GQ’s ‘Leading Man’ at the Men Of The Year awards and epitomized power as he made an impact on the highly coveted cover. If that wasn’t enough, the popular star also represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York at India’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

Yash

With the super successful KGF franchise to his credit (KGF 1 & KGF: Chapter 2), Yash has transcended borders and became one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema with a massive fan base. The pan-India mega star with a rich baritone and towering personality is credited to revive Kannada film industry with the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2 that became the highest grossing film of the year and brought back its lost glory. At the recently held India Today Conclave, Yash spilled the beans about KGF: Chapter 3 and was quoted saying, “We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For 6-7 years, I have been doing KGF. If everything falls in place, we will do KGF 3 later.”

Hrithik Roshan

Even though Hrithik Roshan just had one hit to his credit this year, his performance as Vedha (mouthing Bhojpuri accent) in ‘Vikram Vedha’ opposite Saif Ali Khan not just won him laurels and accolades but also made it one of the most memorable characters of his filmography. That’s HR’s magic!

Shefali Shah

With five successful projects in her kitty including films and web shows, this is undoubtedly Shefali Shah’s year! Much to her surprise, the prolific performer agreed to do several interesting and distinct projects this year and also portrayed different roles with great aplomb on the big screen and OTT space. Shefali mesmerised the audience with her impeccable performance in films and web shows including ‘Darlings’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Delhi Crime S2’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Human’ and the eagerly awaited ‘Three Of Us’.

Kriti Sanon

The movie with a novel concept starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan has been roaring loud at the box office and has set the cash registers ringing. Honestly, no other actress apart from Kriti, has the calibre to pull off this hatke and challenging role in a male-dominated movie… not to forget the entertaining twist of her character in the movie!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Riding high on the humongous success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Family Man 2’, the gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu was more in news for her scintillating dance performance in ‘Oo Antava’ and it’s Hindi version, which is still trending on music charts. The gorgeous actress proved her mettle as a successful star with her latest release ‘Yashoda’, making her one of India’s most popular female stars.

Yami Gautam Dhar

Creatively, it has been a very enriching and fulfilling year for Yami Gautam Dhar as the gorgeous actress has had two releases so far including ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’, both OTT films. While ‘A Thursday’ dealt with a serious issue, ‘Dasvi’ added so much to her as an actor, as she learnt a new dialect, playing a cop. On the work front, the actress has projects like ‘Lost’ and ‘OMG 2’ in the pipeline.

Vijay Varma

One of the finest actors of his generation, Vijay Varma is rightfully referred to as the ‘Darling of the Year’ delivering the multi-starrer hit ‘Darlings’ also featuring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. After playing a notorious narcotics dealer Sasyya in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘SHE’ and Moeen in ‘Gully Boy’, Vijay played a complex, flawed man and abusive husband in ‘Darlings’ that received much praise and acclaim, as well as hatred too.

Rakul Preet Singh

While her fans fondly refer to her as Rakul ‘Preeti’ Singh, the prettiest actress has lived up to the expectations of the audience and her fans as she showcased her acting prowess and successfully walked away with accolades by portraying different and interesting roles in projects including ‘Thank God’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Doctor G’.

Sohum Shah

Be it ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship Of Theseus’ and ‘Talvar’, amongst others, the one interesting role that really stood out for Sohum Shah in terms of performance and popularity is Bheema Bharti from ‘Maharani’. While Sohum walked away with huge accolades for his effortless performance in ‘Maharani Season 1’ (which was totally different than season 2), he took the narrative ahead successfully by featuring in season 2 of the show.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The two films that Siddhant featured in this year including ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’ showcased not just his range as an actor but also his brilliant choice of selecting two diverse genre projects. Needless to say, the Gen-X actor excelled in both the projects and effortlessly displayed his versatility as a bankable actor!

Alaya F

With just her debut film, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Alaya F impressed the audience, industry and critics alike with her stellar performance. Within no time, the young and gorgeous actress proved her mettle as an actor and signed on three big banner films thereafter including her latest release ‘Freddy’ opposite nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aryan, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’, Sri alongside Rajkummar Rao (a biopic on Srikant Bhola), and ‘Almost Pyaar’ With PDJ Mohabbat’ which recently had its World Premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival. No wonder, Alaya is being labelled as ‘dark horse’ of Bollywood by renowned trade pundits and fraternity people, as she is certainly here to stay!

Abhishek Banerjee

Be it a pivotal role in the web series ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ or his latest hit ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee has excelled in every role that he has portrayed on the big or small screen. Irrespective of his screen time, Abhishek walks away with all the accolades from the critics and audiences in the movies he features in and ends up becoming one of the biggest USPs of the projects.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Having delivered a power packed performance in ‘Chhori’ last year winning huge critical acclaim, Nushrratt Bharuccha followed the hit game with yet another movie titled ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ that dealt about the subject of ‘condom’ considered as taboo in our society. Needless to say, Nushrratt pulled off a challenging role which was critically acclaimed and the movie performed well at the box office. Truly, Chhori of the year!

Saba Azad

Actor-singer Saba Azad took everyone by storm when she starred as Parvana Irani in the SonyLIV show ‘Rocket Boys’, which featured Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the upcoming season of the show, and has donned several hats in her career so far, including playback singing, performing with her band, and acting. Apart from ‘Rocket Boys 2’, the gorgeous actress is also looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl. Also, she has recently wrapped up shooting for her next titled ‘Songs of Paradise’. And that’s not all… the gorgeous actress is also in talks for a big project to be announced soon!