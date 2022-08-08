‘Star is Born’: Brand Alia’s journey from ‘Student of the Year’ to becoming face of biggest labels

Alia Bhatt’s latest release ‘Darling’, also her maiden production from the Eternal Sunshine banner is raging with great reviews. The actress has already checked several boxes in her career from working with the biggest filmmakers like S.S Rajamouli, and Sanjay Leela Bansali to working in the West. The 29 years old actress just wrapped a Hollywood Project, worked her magic at the box office with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and now corporate houses are making a beeline to get associated with her.

Today, Bollywood and fans alike have no qualms in calling her a superstar and among the top runners in the biz industry. While on the personal front, the actor tied the knot with her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor in April and the couple is set to welcome their first child soon.

But what is Brand Alia and how has it evolved in the last 10 years?

Vaishali Gupta, the head of brand marketing of MCaffeine, told IE that the company signed Alia Bhatt as they wanted to reach out to the youth. She said that the actress is a strong millennial icon and will continue to be one of the brand’s key brand ambassadors. The company also believed that she has a strong ethos and was able to connect with its consumers through her vibrant and fun personality.

Referring to her interview with Express Adda, the marketing head told the Indian Express that she admired how Alia has changed the perception of a star. She said that people connect with her due to her emotional intelligence. The way her movies have evolved has also changed her personality. From Student of the Year to Gangubai, her choices have shown how dynamic an individual can be, she asserted. She has additionally presented her various facets through her stories and endorsements.

Alia and her social media appeal

Since she started her career in Bollywood, Alia has been one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She has been featured in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list and the Celebrity 100 list, as well as in Forbes India’s 100 list every year since 2014. According to Forbes, her annual income is estimated at around Rs 592 million. In 2022, she was also ranked 97th on The Indian Express’ list of Most Powerful Indians.

With over 68.4 million followers on Instagram, over 21 million followers on Twitter, and over 8 million on Facebook, Alia is a fast-rising social media star as well. According to an influencer marketing executive, she can charge around Rs 85 lakhs to a crore for a post or ad on social media. Yet then, Alia keeps her social media platform to share about her personal life, and career updates and to connect with fans.

Despite the advent of social media’s new commercial module, Alia still has a steady stream of traditional endorsements. She has signed various brands, such as the popular Blender’s Pride, which was previously endorsed by actress and philanthropist, Priyanka Chopra. Being the face of various brands, such as Hero MotoCorp and Maanyavar, has helped her expand her reach beyond smartphones.

Brand Alia for endorsements

Nevertheless, the brand Alia comes at a huge cost. According to an industry insider, she can charge around Rs 1.5 to 2 crores per day for a brand shoot. She also reportedly charges around Rs 2 crore for appearances at various events, such as product launches and brand promotions.

Despite the various costs associated with her brand, the long-term partnership with Parle’s Appy Fizz and Frooti shows that she has delivered on her potential. Other brands that are associated with Alia are Aurelia, Blenders Pride, Cadbury, Cornetto, Flipkart, Lays, Garnier, Manyavar, Frooti, PhonePe, Samsung, Duroflex, Philips, Tresemme, Hero MotoCorp, Maybelline, Sunsilk, MakeMyTrip, Lux, Uber Eats, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, Nokia and Gionee.

In 2021, according to a report by Duff and Phelps, Alia was the youngest on the list of highest-earning celebrities. She was ahead of several prominent individuals, such as MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone. However, she fell behind the likes of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. The report also stated that the first slot went to Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli. Her brand value was calculated to be $68.1 million.

At 29 years old, Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. She also has a few companies under her belt. In 2020, she launched her kids’ fashion brand, Ed-e-Mamma, which was backed by CoExist. Within just 10 months of its launch in India, the company was able to grow its sales by over 10X. Its investors, who were in the series A round, valued the company at over Rs 150 crores.

Alia and Ranbir the next biggest power couple?

Although many believe that the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will make them the next power couple, experts believe that the couple’s collective brand value will not increase as it did in the case of the previous power couple, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh. According to a report by Duff and Phelps, Kapoor’s value is around $26.7 million.

After her Hollywood debut, which was critically acclaimed, Alia is currently working on her next project, which will be titled Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. According to experts, her brand value will continue to rise due to her increasing appeal to a wider audience and her steady rise on social media. However, they noted that the success of her film depends on various factors such as the box office, social chatter, and her public appearances.