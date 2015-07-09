Star India treats movie buffs with new English movie channel

It’s good news for movie buffs who are always looking for variety and fresh blockbusters on small screen as Star India has announced the launch of its brand new English movie channel, Star Movies Select HD as it promises to provide fresh content and variety that will leave everyone spellbound.

This brand new English movie channel will redefine the movie viewing experience for a Hollywood buff. The unique proposition of 365 days, 365 stories is based on the insight that this audience seeks new and enhanced experiences in life. Every day of the year at 9pmStar Movies Select HD will delight its viewers with the promise of a great story.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Vaz from Star India said, “Star Movies Select HD is not just a new English movie channel, it’s a promise to deliver best of storytelling from the house of Star India. We have curated content from the biggest Hollywood studios, created a programming line-up that will need no introduction to our Select audience. Movies unreleased in India, award winning premieres and festivals are just some of the initiatives that will enthrall them with the sheer strength of spectacular stories.”

The line-up on this channel proudly proclaims to have over 30 premieres in the year, 7 out of 10 Oscar winning premieres, movies that stood out at the Golden Globes and more. To keep this experience exclusive, the channel will be available only in High Definition (HD) and the premieres and the 9 pm movies will not be screened on any of the other channels.

Star Movies Select HD will be the first English movie channel in the country to showcase films that were never released in India. The channel will celebrate the finest stories by creating festivals based on the strong consumer insights – movies based on True Stories, Book Adaptations, Iconic movies, Biopics and many more.