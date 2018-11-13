Stan Lee’s famous Marvel Cameos will live on following his death

Stan Lee (File photo)

In his later years, Stan Lee became as famous for his movie cameos as he was for his pioneering work in comic books.

He continued to appear in Marvel films even at age 95, including “Venom” last month and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” over the summer. He even popped up in a superhero movie from rival DC Comics earlier this year with a turn in “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” saying “I don’t care if it’s a DC movie. I love cameos!”

READ ALSO | Stan Lee, co-creator of The Avengers, Spiderman, passes away at 95

Lee was known for filming his cameos in batches, allowing the nonagenarian to limit his travel. So his silver-screen appearances are likely to continue in the coming months — and maybe years — following his death on Monday.

He’s expected to appear in Walt Disney Co.’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” later this month. And the co-director of the next “Avengers” movie, due in May, signaled in a BBC interview that Lee’s cameo was already shot for that film.

Two other Marvel movies also are in post-production, suggesting that Lee may make posthumous cameos in those films as well. “Captain Marvel” will be released in March, while “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is set to debut in July.

Disney declined to comment.