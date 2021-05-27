SS Rajamouli’s RRR digital streaming rights bought by Netflix, ZEE 5, check details

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

Much awaited SS Rajamouli directed RRR’s online streaming rights have been bought by Netflix and ZEE5. It is pertinent to note that the film will be first and foremost released on the big screen only across the world. However, after its theatrical release the film will also be streamed online and the streaming rights for the same have been bought by Netflix and ZEE5, the Indian Express reported.

Expected to be released in more than 8 languages, the online streaming rights of the film’s Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions have been bought by Netflix. On the other hand, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be streamed on ZEE5.

With Rajamouli fans in different parts of the world already waiting for the release of the film, the reception of the film on each platform is expected to be huge and the competition among the rival OTT platforms is symptomatic of the same. While the Zee group has not shared any details about acquiring the streaming rights of the film, unofficial reports quoted in the Indian Express report said that the group has paid more than Rs 300 crore to the producers of the film.

The film which had wound up its shoot before the second wave of Coronavirus struck the nation is presently in its post production stage. While the uncertainty regarding the release of the film remains amidst the second wave of Coronavirus, the producers of the film are looking at an October date for its release. However, the final date of the release of the film will only be decided once the trajectory of Coronavirus second wave in the country takes a definite downward turn.

The film based on a fictional story has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Rajamouli, who is one of the most sought after directors in the entire film industry post Bahubali fame, is expected to bring the same magic in the upcoming release. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.