SS Rajamouli’s RRR becomes third Indian film to cross Rs 1,000-crore mark globally!

Just as it entered its third week, SS Rajamouli’s RRR crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. This makes the movie join the club of Dangal which made Rs 2024 crore and Baahubali: The Conclusion which made Rs 1810 crore making it the third Indian movie to attain this feat.

Post pandemic, RRR has made the highest third-week collection by making Rs 5 crore on Friday. It has taken over Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar to become the third highest-earning Indian film ever.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Saturday announcing RRR latest big news as RRRmovie entered the Rs 1000 cr club and in another tweet wrote that it entered the Rs 1000 cr club that also includes Dangal and Baahubali2.

#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted noting that RRR refuses to slow down in the third week and is expected to get higher numbers.

#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri… Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits… Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]… Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UdMlOySZxx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

RRR was released on March 25 and in no time created mayhem at the box office. It also took over the Hindi speaking belt as well as overseas, despite the major competition from The Kashmir Files. The movie managed to thrive and remains the top grosser of 2022.

In the movie, Jr NTR plays the character of Bheem that is a tribal freedom fighter and also expressed his desire for a sequel.