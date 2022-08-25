SS Rajamouli on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: The film will take Indian culture to the world

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his films like the Bahubali franchise and RRR, feels like Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, will take Indian culture to the world. He said that he liked the fact that director Ayan Mukherjee used a commercial way to tell the story of ‘astras’.

While speaking during a pre-release press conference, SS Rajamouli, who is presenting Brahmastra, said that the film is the costliest productions of 2022. He said, “Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before — the magnificent world of astras that we have learned from our history, our Puranas.”

“As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour,” the ace director added.

“That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey since 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey,” he said.

Explaining why he liked the Ranbir Kapoor film so much, Rajamouli said, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power that still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra.”

Continuing to explain why he loved the film, the director added, “Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including ‘Vanara Astra’, ‘Agni Astra’, ‘Jalastra’ and ‘Brahmastra’ — love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything.”