SRK’s precious work anniversary gift melts internet! Pathaan’s first look OUT and it is completely worth the wait!!

It’s SRK time finally. After a long wait, the Booly ‘Badshah’ is all geared up to dazzle the silver screen with actioner ‘Pathan’. The keenly anticipated first look of the titular character played by the superstar dropped today marks the 30th anniversary of “Deewana” (1992), Khan’s debut.

The film’s look was unveiled in a motion poster, which featured a gun-toting Khan sporting a rugged look and a stern stare. Drenched in blood and sweat, the movie from its first look seems to explore a new side of the actor. The film is helmed by the Yash Raj Films.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “30 yrs and not counting cos your love and smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” A fan who reacted to the video and already called it a blockbuster thriller.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer “War,” fame said that the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is a cinematic moment in Indian cinema. He wanted to celebrate the actor’s 30 years of success by releasing the first teaser of the movie. The team of “Pathaan” also thanked the actor for all the memories that he has given to the people of the world with his movies.

Anand revealing bits of the movie said, Khan is the “alpha man” of the film, and he will be able to set new standards for the action genre in India with his performance. He also praised the other actors who will be featured in the film, such as John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Khan and Padukone recently shot a song sequence for “Pathaan” in Mallorca, leaked images from which went viral.

Shah Rukh made his debut in the film industry with Raj Kanwar’s Deewana, which was released in 1992. He was then paired with actress Divya Bharti.

“Pathaan” is part of the spy universe of producer Aditya Chopra, which also includes “Tiger” with Salman Khan and “War,”. Salman also has a special appearance in SRK’s movie. “Pathaan” is due to release on January 25, 2023, in India’s Republic Day holiday frame, in the Hindi, Tamil, and languages.

Shah Rukh has too more projects in the pipeline. He is currently working on a project with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, titled “Jawan.” The film will release on June 2, 2023. He also has another project with director Rajkumar Hirani, titled ‘Dhunki’. The film, which features Taapsee Pannu, is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.