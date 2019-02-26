Sridevi’s last film ‘Mom’ to release in China; read details!

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi’s last film ‘Mom’ is all set to release in China on March 22, 2019.

Sridevi death did come as a surprise to everyone in 2018 but just before her demise, the veteran actor released her film MOM (2017) which did wonders at the Box Office. The film is now all set to release in China on March 22, 2019.

Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news and wrote, Sridevi’s final major film Mom will release in China on 22 March 2019. Zee Studios International release. Poster for the local audience.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Xclusiv: Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will release in #China on 22 March 2019… Zee Studios International release… Poster for local audience: pic.twitter.com/mgJQitTohq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Last year, Sridevi even won the National Award for best actress posthumously for her film MOM.

The film revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter (played by Sajal Ali). MOM which was Sridevi’s 300th film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. MOM, directed by Ravi Udyawar released in India on July 7, 2017.

Sridevi’s first death anniversary was marked on February 24, 2019. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor organised a puja at her residence in Chennai a few days ago.

Sridevi’s family also decided to auction one of her Kota sarees for a charitable cause. The auction took place on Parisera, moreover, the website created a page which was dedicated to Sridevi. The tag line read, “Being Generous, With Sridevi” and below it, there was a tribute written for her. As per the description, the Kapoor family has decided to donate the money to Concern India Foundation.

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai, UAE due to accidental drowning. Sri had gone there with her family members to celebrate the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah.