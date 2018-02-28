Sridevi funeral updates: Bollywood legends, fans in grief as India’s first female superstar actress bids adieu

Sridevi’s family members brought her body in a private jet after 3 days of uncertainty over her unexpected death on Saturday in Dubai.

LIVE| Sridevi’s funeral process and other rituals have been concluded in Mumbai. The body of Bollywood’s legendary actress Sridevi, whose sudden death shocked the entire film industry and her fans, was flown back to Mumbai on Tuesday night. As per Dubai Police, the legendary actress had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub in a Dubai Hotel where she was attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah. Her sudden death triggered a frenzy of grief and disbelief among many of her fans. Sridevi’s family members brought her body in a private jet after 3 days of uncertainty over her unexpected death on Saturday in Dubai. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Sridevi’s residence after the body arrived in Mumbai. After the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Sridevi entered her house in Andheri, a huge number of fans jostled for a glimpse of their favourite actress.

The cremation the legendary actress took place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium today evening.

LATEST UPDATES from Sridevi funeral in Mumbai:

5.50 pm: Veteran actor Jeetendra and Filmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra leave after Sridevi’s cremation from at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai.

5.35 pm: Adieu Sridevi! India’s first female superstar and one of the legendary actress Sridevi has been cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.

5.20 pm: Last rites ceremony of Sridevi begins at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai reports news agency ANI.

5.10 pm: Anil Ambani and Arjun Rampal arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai

5.00 pm: Vidya Balan, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium

4.50 pm: Visuals from outside Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium.

4.40 pm: Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Vile Parle crematorium on foot

4.30 pm: Amitabh Bachchan arrives at Vile Parle crematorium

4.15 pm: Huge crowd outside Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium.

4.12 pm: Visuals of Shah Rukh Khan at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

4.10 pm: Visuals of Prasoon Joshi at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium.

4.08 pm: Visuals of Randhir & Rajiv Kapoor at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium.

4.05 pm: The mortal remains of Sridevi’s has reached the crematorium in Vile Parle.

4.00 pm: The truck carrying Sridevi on its way to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery seen surrounded with fans.

3.30 pm: With the overwhelming love and support for the veteran actress, the streets of the filled with fans. Mumbai Police find it difficult to manage the crowd.

3.10 pm: A sea of fans has come to pay their last tribute to the legendary actress Sridevi. The truck carrying the mortal remains is slowly moving towards the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery where the funeral of the Bollywood’s first female superstar will be held.

3.00 pm: Sridevi’s mortal remains enroute to Vile Parle West

2.55 pm: The final journey of legendary actress!

2.50 pm: Sridevi’s mortal remains leave Celebration Sports Club

2.45 pm: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen paid her tribute to the legendary actress. This is what she wrote on Twitter.

Rows & rows of people standing in queues for hours, some with flowers, others with pictures, it was overwhelming to see d love & respect for Ma’am Sridevi???? both richly deserved & generously showered! A celebrated life indeed❤️ #prayermeet — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 28, 2018

2.40 pm: WATCH| Mortal remains of Sridevi wrapped in tricolour, accorded state honours.

2.35 pm: Mortal remains of Sridevi wrapped in tricolour, to be cremated with state honours.

Mortal remains of Sridevi wrapped in tricolour with her family.

2.30 pm: Mortal remains of Sridevi to be cremated with state honours.

2.00 pm: Mortal remains of Sridevi being taken for cremation. Boney Kapoor, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi present

Mortal remains of Sridevi being taken for cremation. Boney Kapoor, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi present

12:38 pm: Remembering Sridevi: Sridevi was with Rishi Kapoor in the film Chandini, a video from the film

12:32 pm: Prem Chopra, Sharaddha Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Soha Ali Khan reach pay Lokhandwala’s Celebration Sports Club, tribute to Sridevi

12:15 pm: Sridevi supposed to be cremated with state honours since she is the receiver of Padma Shree award. Her mortal remains will be taken for cremation shortly.

11:58 am: Sridevi fans had been queueing up outside the Celebrations Sports Club where her body has been kept for public viewing. From commoners to celebrities, everybody id thronging to pay their last respect.