Sri Krishna telecast time on DD National: After Ramayan, DD National to telecast Sri Krisha

Sri Krishna telecast time on DD National: After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan took the television by storm, DD National is set to bring back another mythological series, Sri Krishna. First aired in July 1993 on Doordarshan, Sri Krishna will make a comeback starting tomorrow, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar revealed on his Twitter handle today. He further informed that the show will be broadcasted everyday at 9 pm on Doordarshan.

Earlier, Prasar Bharati had shared this information of Sri Krishna to be aired on DD National along with a short promo of the series which showed some glimpses of incidents that took place in the life of Lord Krishna starting from his childhood where he lifted Govardhan Hill and danced on the head of a mythological snake called Kaliya Naag. The show had been written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, who received fame after making Ramayan. The series was shown for almost three years and ended in 1996 as it portrayed Krishna’s life in 221 episodes. The show had Swapnil Joshi as the young Krishna who interestingly played the role of Kush in Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan that came after the Ramayan ended. Sarvadaman Banerjee, on the other hand, played the role of adult Krishna on the show.

The series has been brought back to Doordarshan in a bid to entertain millions in India as people are currently staying within their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Before this the channel aired Ramayan again and is currently broadcasting Uttar Ramayan. The response for these television shows has been such that it contributed DD becoming the highest viewed channel and Ramayan became most watched television show of 2020 across the world with 7.7 crore views on April 16.