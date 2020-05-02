Sri Krishna telecast time on DD National: After Ramayan, DD National to telecast Sri Krisha

After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan took the television by storm, DD National is set to bring back another mythological series, Sri Krishna.
Sri Krishna telecast time on DD National: After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan took the television by storm, DD National is set to bring back another mythological series, Sri Krishna. First aired in July 1993 on Doordarshan, Sri Krishna will make a comeback starting tomorrow, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar revealed on his Twitter handle today. He further informed that the show will be broadcasted everyday at 9 pm on Doordarshan.
From tomorrow, Sunday May 3rd, watch daily at 9 PM only on @DDNational one of the most popular serials "Sri Krishna" . @PBNS_India @DDNewsHindi @PIB_India @PMOIndia @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra
— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 2, 2020
Earlier, Prasar Bharati had shared this information of Sri Krishna to be aired on DD National along with a short promo of the series which showed some glimpses of incidents that took place in the life of Lord Krishna starting from his childhood where he lifted Govardhan Hill and danced on the head of a mythological snake called Kaliya Naag. The show had been written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, who received fame after making Ramayan. The series was shown for almost three years and ended in 1996 as it portrayed Krishna’s life in 221 episodes. The show had Swapnil Joshi as the young Krishna who interestingly played the role of Kush in Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan that came after the Ramayan ended. Sarvadaman Banerjee, on the other hand, played the role of adult Krishna on the show.
Also read: Smashing records! Ramayan scripts new worldwide record! Becomes most watched show with 7.7 crore viewers
The series has been brought back to Doordarshan in a bid to entertain millions in India as people are currently staying within their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Before this the channel aired Ramayan again and is currently broadcasting Uttar Ramayan. The response for these television shows has been such that it contributed DD becoming the highest viewed channel and Ramayan became most watched television show of 2020 across the world with 7.7 crore views on April 16.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.