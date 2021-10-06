Squid Game: What is making this K-drama insanely popular among folks–Find out!

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Squid Game series is based on a contest among 456 individuals from all walks of life (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix: Not a very long time ago, a Korean nondescript show caught eyeballs from across the world–the K-Drama Squid Games. The series is streaming on Netflix and has already become the most popular show in many of its regional markets . With the show’s popularity rising already, we tell you everything about the popular Netflix’s Squid Game and what made it so popular.

The storyline

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Squid Game series is based on a contest among 456 individuals from all walks of life. The contest comes with a whooping prize of KRW (South Korean won) 45.6 billion–approximately Rs 290 crore. The competitors carrying huge debts play a set of children’s games that are widely popular in South Korea.

The players of the game come together in the giant warehouse. They are being monitored all the time by guards hidden behind facemasks and pink bodysuits. Each ‘death’ adds KRW 100 million to the winner’s kitty. Actor Lee Jung-jae is seen in a role of a driver who is also playing the bet as he incurred massive debts due to gambling addiction. Actor Park Hae-soo is seen in the role of a former investment expert who was also seen in the 2017 Korean drama Prison playbook. He is seen stealing from the clients and running from the police. Then there is a North Korean refugee played by actor Jung Ho-yeon– who will do anything to get her remaining family across the north.

The idea behind the story

The writer of the story penned down the script in nine-parts in 2008. The script is largely based on the narrator’s own humble beginnings and struggles of every sort he faced growing up. The storyline was, however, rejected by the production house that he approached back then. The name of the show ‘Squid’ comes from a popular children’s game that is played out in one brutal episode of the series.

What does critics and audiences have to say

The series has been well taken by the critics and audiences because of its storyline that showcases the social and economic disparity in South Korea. “I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life,” Hwang told Variety magazine in an interview as quoted in the Indianecpress.com

Popularity of the show

The show is becoming increasingly popular with more and more people starting to watch the series. “The series has been out for nine days and it’s a very good chance that this is going to be our biggest show ever”, tweeted Co-CEO, Netflix. Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon said: “@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.)”.