Squid Game universe has just begun, says Netflix after announcing 2nd season

In a thrilling development for millions of fans of Squid Game, leading streaming player Netflix has announced the second season of the highly popular South Korean TV series. While there were huge speculations around the sequel of the series on the internet and a large number of fans were expecting the sequel, the confirmation of Squid game Part 2 by Netflix has reassured and jubilated the fans. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarando confirmed the development during the company’s fourth quarter interview as per Variety, the Indian Express reported.

Replying to the question whether season 2 of the series is in the pipeline, Sarando replied in affirmative and said that the universe of Squid Game has just begun. The comment from Sarando has left the fans thrilled who are enthused with the likelihood of multiple seasons of their favourite show.

The show which was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk the series is a survival drama and featured a contest akin to that in Battle Royale in which indebted folks could play games to win a prize of 45.6 billion. The games which the folks played during the series were the childhood games of South Korea.

What made the show extremely interesting was the “catch 22” of the game as the contestants who lost the game did not only lose the chance of becoming a millionaire but also lost their life. The eliminated contestants in each round of the game were killed as per the rules of the game. The philosophy of the games was the idea that the Squid Game was fairer than the games people played outside as clever and most ruthless of the lot were bound to win which was seldom true in the outside world.

The Netflix series had become the most favourite around the world in a few days after its release. The series is Netflix’s most-watched series with about 1.65 billion viewing hours which is miles ahead of Bridgerton’s 625.5 million hours which is on the second position.