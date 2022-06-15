Squid Game: The Challenge: Netflix announces reality TV series with biggest cash prize in history

Netflix has given green light to ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ a reality competition series based on the 2021 hit South Korean Drama. According to Variety, the news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of worldwide TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday.

According to Netflix, this series will be the biggest competition series ever, hosting the largest cast ever and offering a huge cash amount in television history, where 456 players get the chance of winning USD 4.56 million as a prize.

The contestants will have to go through a series of games motivated by the first show, as well as new additional items, all of which test strategies, alliances, and personalities as others are taken out around them.

The competition series is hiring English Language speakers around the world. The 10 episodes of this series is co-produced by Studio Lambert while Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from the Garden will play the role of executive producer. This movie will be made in the United Kingdom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the declaration comes closely following Netflix officially renewing the squid game for the second season. The South Korean survival drama’s debut session was delivered in September and holds the record as Netflix’s most famous series ever, piling up more than 1.65 billion view hours in its initial 28 days.