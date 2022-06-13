‘Squid Game’ Season 2: It’s happening! Netflix shares teaser, details here

In some exciting news for ‘Squid Game’ fans, Netflix has officially given green light to another season of the popular Korean show. The OTT platform shared the news via social media on Sunday. In the first tweet, Netflix shared a brief teaser of Squid game Season 2 and captioned it, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2.” In the same thread, the show’s director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared a note with the audience which said that the second season will see the return of Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man.

The note also said that it took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took only 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever. Hwang gave a shout-out to the show’s fans across the world and thanked them for pouring all their love. What followed was a social media frenzy over the post with excited fans sharing the tweet to spread the word.

According to Variety, ‘Squid Game’ is the biggest Netflix show ever as it logged 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its release last year. Its new concept and twists have made it popular around the world. The plot tells the story of people who are struggling with their finances which leads them to compete in children’s games for a chance to win a large sum of money but death is the only option for people who lose the games. This is why its fan base is very huge and is waiting for season 2. The makers have not announced the exact date yet for the release of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2.