Squid Game maker Hwang Dong-hyuk scripting ‘more violent’ project; details inside

Korean series, the Squid Game is coming back with another season but the director Hwang Dong-hyuk is scripting a new project, a movie that he claims is more violent than Squid Game. According to E!, Dong-hyuk revealed that he is drafting a new movie inspired by a novel by Umberto Eco, a revered Italian intellectual and essayist.

The movie has been titled “Killing Old People Club’ according to the publication. Hwang further shared that he has already penned 25 pages on the movie ads and is sure will be “controversial” like his previous project. He further added that the movie might not be apt for old people and he might have to escape from them after it releases.

As for Squid Game, Dong-hyuk hopes to release new episodes by late 2024. He further gave credits to Netflix to let them stream the show as no other streaming platforms wanted to bet on the gritty series which accounts for impoverished individuals participating in a deadly game to take home an exorbitant cash prize. On the way to reaching a new level, they lose their companions who are killed, and more cash is stashed in the prize money.

Dong-hyuk presented the series to the streamers in 2016, who loved and believed in it. Squid Game became the first foreign-language series and first Korean series to get a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild in January.

Actors Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae took home the awards for Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series.

Dong-hyuk had earlier credited the main star cast, the supporting cast, and nearly 300 background talent for making the show a success. “Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit.” he has said.

Hwang in the interview added that the biggest praise he got for his hit Netflix show was from ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg during the AFI Awards Luncheon last month, who told him he wanted to “steal (his) brain.” He called Speilberg his hero whose movies he watched in his growing years.