Squid Game bags 14 Emmy nominations, including ‘Outstanding Drama Series’; Here are its other nods

South Korea’s Squid Game continues to be a big winner. It has been nominated for multiple Emmys and now it has become the first non-English show to receive multiple nominations including in the ‘Outstanding Drama Series category. The show will be going up against the popular U.S. shows “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession,” and “Yellowjackets.

The show received 14 Emmy nominations. Its stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Also, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo were recognized for their supporting roles. The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was also nominated for his writing and directing.

The other awards for which “Squid Game” has been nominated this year include Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

The first season of the show was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix. It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Jung Ho-yeon among others.

In the win column, the show was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for its male and female actors. It also received awards from the Critics Choice Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. Additionally, O Yeong-su was named the Golden Globe’s supporting actor. The Emmy ceremony will be held on September 12. Fan s can catch the show on NBC. The host for this year’s Emmy’s is yet to be announced.

The makers of the show are currently working on the second season of Squid Game, which is a violent satire about the marginalized. It revolves around a group of people who compete against each other in a fatal version of a children’s game.