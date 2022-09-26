Squid Game 2 to Money Heist: Netflix unveils exciting Korean titles worth waiting for

By Puja Talwar

Are you in the mood for a bloodier and violent ‘Squid Game’ or a face off with delegates from hell in ‘Hellbound’? Or would you rather take a trip to an Island and find your perfect match. From adventures to heists, reality to romance — Your Korean slate for the year just got more entertaining as Netflix announced its exciting line up at its global fan event Tudum.

Hellbound S2

The dark fantasy dystopian drama Hellbound is back with a Season 2 which promises to be more thrilling and riveting than the first. An adaptation of a webtoon, Hellbound is helmed by ‘Train To Busan’ & ‘Peninsula’ director Yeon Sang Ho. As self proclaimed saviours of the world condemn humans to hell, Hellbound Season 1 topped viewing charts on its release in Nov 2021. Brace Yourself for more mayhem in Season 2.

Also read: Kim Min-jae on the success of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, plans to visit India, and more

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area S2

A heist thats uniquely Korean Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will soon make its comeback for a Season 2. This time with more secrets waiting to be unravelled and some heart pounding action. A remake of the popular Spanish crime thriller, ‘La Casa de Papel’ the Korean adaptation set against a futuristic backdrop of reunited Korea.. the show topped Netflix’s viewing charts. With no date confirmed for the new season, the teaser promises to be nothing less than rollercoaster of adventures.

Fabulous

A handsome freelance photo editor demotivated with work encounters a driven PR Manager for luxury goods and it seems to be the perfect pitch for a blossoming romance. Fabulous starring Minho from the K-pop boy band SHINee and Chae Soo-bin ( I Am Not a Robot) follows four best friends as they chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Squid Game S2

The bloody survival thriller as 456 cash strapped contestants bet with their lives for the sake of 45.6 million Won. ‘Squid Game’ scripted history as it became the globally most watched show and created history at the Emmy Awards with record wins. As season 1 ended with revealing the identity of the mysterious frontman ( Lee Byung Hun), Season 2 would see Player No456 ( Lee Jung Jae) take on riskier business than before.

Clip

Physical :100

Ripped physiques, toned bodies and a fierce show of strength as 100 male and female contestants battle it out in the extremely competition series Physical: 100 to claim the honor of best body. So, who could be the last one standing..

Single’s Inferno Season 2

Temperatures are set to soar again, bittersweet make up and breaks up as the bold, the fierce and the beautiful make the infamous deserted island their home in hopes of meeting their perfect match. Will there be any love stories coming out of the show ? Your guess is as good as ours