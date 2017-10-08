SPYder box office collections: Mahesh Babu’s sensation continues, movie crosses Rs 150 crore mark

The Mahesh Babu starrer is doing fairly good business in US too. (Photo from Twitter)

There seems to be no stopping superstar Mahesh Babu starrer SPYder’s sensation making trip! Now, SPYder has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. Famous Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala has confirmed the SPYder’s Rs 150 crore box office achievement on Twitter. SPYder crossed Rs 150 cr mark at worldwide box offices in 12 days. Earlier, Ramesh Bala had confirmed that SPYder crossed Rs 106 crore in 6 days. The Mahesh Babu starrer is doing fairly good business in US too. SPYder has crossed $1.5 Million in the US. Notably, SPYder took a good opening in Tamil Nadu too. SPYder was released in multiple languages, widescreen count in India and Overseas. SPYder features Rakul Preet as the female lead and actor-director SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film.

#SPYder WW Gross (6 Days): AP/TS – ₹ 53 Cr TN – ₹16.5 C KA – ₹11.5 C KE – ₹2.5 C ROI – ₹6.75 C USA – ₹9.75 C ROW – ₹6 C T – ₹ 106 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2017

#SPYder crossed ₹ 150 Cr gross worldwide.

A big thank you to the audience & fans for exhilarating response!#SPYderSensation pic.twitter.com/9ytw7YAbjP — SPYder (@SpyderTheMovie) October 7, 2017



Noted filmmaker AR Murugadoss has directed the movie. The director said making a film was a tough task as they had to shoot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The 42-year-old filmmaker said he wanted to make Ghajini and Thuppakki in Telugu with Mahesh Babu, but things did not work out.

Superstar Rajinikanth after watching Mahesh Babu’s SPYder said, “Film is very good. Film has good message.” Also, praising the SPYder star, Rajinikanth said, “Mahesh Babu gave an extraordinary performance.”