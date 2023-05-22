Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment; Details inside

Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in Mumbai on May 22. As per media reports, he died of an alleged drug overdose. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s body was found in the bathroom of his 11th-floor high-rise house. He was declared dead at the hospital. The 32-year-old started off as a model and had worked for many brands. He was a part of films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Lately, he was involved with a production house and was more into casting.

Aditya was a part of around 300 advertisements and also participated in Splitsvilla 9. He did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.