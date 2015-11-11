Split from Gwyneth changed me: Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thinks his split from wife Gwyneth Paltrow last year allowed him to see life from a different, and more positive, perspective.

The 43-year-old musician called time on his marriage to the 43-year-old actress last year and has admitted the shocking break-up changed his outlook on life for the better, reported Female First.

“I went through some big changes… everyone knows about them,” he said of the split.

“(I was able to) figure out where I’ve gone wrong in my way of looking at the world. A few years ago I was in a low place in my life and was feeling kind of down and confused. Some friends gave me a book and a poem and those two things started me off on this whole journey where I just feel so happy to be alive,” Martin said.

The 38-year-old singer and Paltrow, who got married in 2003, revealed last year they were “consciously uncoupling” via a joint statement.

Despite their split, the pair have always remained close for the sake of their children, Apple, 11, and Moses, nine.

Martin has been romantically linked to Jennifer Lawrence, 25, on numerous occasions but most recently, has been rumoured to be dating actress Annabelle Wallis, 31.

Paltrow recently officially announced her relationship with her TV producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk, 44, following months of speculation.