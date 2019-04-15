Spine chilling! Netflix’s ‘Ghost Stories’: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee & Anurag Kashyap to reunite

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, said given our diversity, history, and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world.

After the success of “Lust Stories” on Netflix, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are set to reunite to tell spine-chilling tales through the streaming giant’s “Ghost Stories”. The anthology will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua, the Netflix said in a press release Monday.

“With Netflix we have a partner who complements the strain in RSVP’s DNA – to lean into risk when it comes to bold content narratives and creative freedom. Just as ‘Lust Stories’ resonated around the world, we are aiming for ‘Ghost Stories’ and many more stories and sequels from India to connect with audiences in Asia and around the world,” Screwvala said. “Ghost Stories” is one of the 10 new Netflix Indian original films that the streamer announced. Besides horror, the projects are set across a range of subjects and genres including drama, sci-fi, thriller, comedy and romance.

“Class of ’83”, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal, explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation. “Mrs Serial Killer”, directed by Shirish Kunder and backed by Farah Khan, is a thriller. When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ruchi Narain, “Guilty” explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small town girl accuses the college heart throb of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is really accused in a circumstance like this.

“Yeh Ballet”, directed by Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films, is a story about two boys from very low income families who discover ballet and through it a way to escape their challenging circumstances. Over the course of the film, the unlikely ballerinas find that escape is not as easy as they thought

Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial “House Arrest” is a story of a man – trapped in his own fears – who locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he cannot keep the world from entering his domain. The film is produced by India Stories.

Based in a Punjab village, “Kaali Khuhi” is set against the history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents and how 10-year-old Shivangi rises as its saviour. The film is directed by Terrie Samundra and produced by Manomay Motion Pictures. “Maska” centres on a confused millennial who sets out to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star, until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran’s Mutant Films.

Dibakar is attached with another project, titled “Freedom”, which he will both direct and produce. The film narrates the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each. “Serious Men” is based on Manu Joseph’s book, the film will be adapted and directed for the screen by Sudhir Mishra. The movie is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son. It has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, said given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world.”We want to be a home for India’s finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before,” she said. By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films — including previously announced titles “Music Teacher”, “Cobalt Blue”, “Chopsticks”, “Upstarts” and “Bulbul” — will be available to Netflix subscribers around the world.