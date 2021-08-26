Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer smashes Avengers: Endgame record, becomes most-watched trailer in 24 hours

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, and J.B. Smoove reprise their roles

The trailer for the upcoming third instalment of Spider-Man, No Way Home, has racked up 355.5 million views in 24 hours since its release, leaving behind all other films in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers series put together.

According to a Deadline report, Spider-Man: No Way Home has beat the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which had 289 million views. The staggering number means Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the world’s most-watched trailer. To put the number into perspective, the trailer of the previous instalment, Spider-Man: Far From Home, had notched up 135 million views in its first 24 hours.

The staggering viewership numbers make it clear why Sony, which holds the rights to film and TV rights to Spider-Man, has been so unwilling to part with the character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker, who is now struggling to adapt to the new normal of not having to live a secret life after Jake Gyllenhaal’s supervillain Mysterio and J.K. Simmons’ character J. Jonah Jameson exposed his identity in the previous film. In No Way Home, Jameson is heading an alt-right news website.

Peter, however, turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for support. The trailer shows Doctor Strange casting a dangerous spell that would make the world forget Spider-Man’s identity. The spell, however, goes wrong and opens up the multiverse. While viewers did catch a glimpse of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the voice of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) could also be heard, while there is a flash visible, hinting at Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

The film’s official synopsis says Spider-Man, being unmasked for the first time in its cinematic history, is struggling to separate his daily life from the high-stakes superhero life. The stakes become even more dangerous when Peter approaches Doctor Strange for help, and forces him to discover what it means to truly be Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, and J.B. Smoove reprise their roles. The film releases on December 17.