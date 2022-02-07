Spider Man: No Way Home is on record-breaking spree, set to surpass huge Avatar record

The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut

The Box-Office run of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues with record breaking achievements one after another. After setting the box office ablaze with high sales of tickets it is now the sixth-biggest release in history of global cinema in terms of worldwide box office numbers, just eight weeks since its release.

Catapulted by positive reviews and the cast of last two live-action Spidey actors – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprise their original characters alongside Tom Holland as the titular webslinger, the movie is bringing back fans in droves to watch and re-watch.

The film is also set to break a record of the highest -grossing movie at worldwide box office ever. The new Spidey movie will soon overtake Avatar’s domestic (North America) box collection. While Avatar’s collection at home stands at $760 million including its re-release earnings. No Way home is just behind at $748.9 million. It also surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become Biggest December Opening of All Times.

The movie had shattered several other records as well. The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere. The opening surpassed Avengers: Endgame and is the third-biggest worldwide opening of all time.

The last film in the franchise explored the concept of multiverse and addressed the fallout of the superhero’s real identity getting exposed to the world. No Way Home combines three generations of Spider-Man movies and includes previous villain actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. The movie’s cast also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Wong.