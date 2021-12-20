Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks into Rs 100-crore club in first weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned a record $121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 international locations. The numbers have smashed the pandemic-era record.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has provided a new lease of life to theatres. The Tom Holland-starrer grossed Rs 26.10 crore on the third day, taking its total net collection to Rs 79.14 crore. The gross box office collection stood at Rs 100.84 crore on Saturday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Spider-Man remained “unbeatable” and “unshakable” on its third day. He tweeted that the film fetched Rs 26 crore+ on a non-festival Saturday during the pandemic era and said he expected another big day on Sunday.

Adarsh also provided a breakdown of the film’s collection — it garnered Rs 32.67 crore on Thursday and Rs 20.37 crore on Friday.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home had raked in nearly $253 million in US and Canadian ticket sales during the weekend. The collections crushed pandemic records and is the third-biggest domestic debut in Hollywood, the film’s distributor Sony Corp said. Around the globe, No Way Home garnered an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend collection of $587.2 million, according to the studio’s estimates.

The film takes off from the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home after JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson ousts Peter Parker as the web-slinging superhero. The fallout from those events forces Holland’s Parker to enlist Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to perform a ritual and make every person on Earth forget his identity. However, the ritual goes wrong when Parker tries to interfere, and supervillains from previous Spider-Man universes arrive in his universe.

Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Haden Church all reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, and Jon Favreau, and Tom Hardy in an uncredited cameo, has garnered generally positive reviews from critics.