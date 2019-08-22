Spider-Man no longer part of MCU? Here’s what happened

Spider-Man films are among the most successful superhero movies in history. (Screenshot/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Spider-Man, one of the most famous superhero characters might not feature in Marvel films now. The talks to share Spider-Man broke down between the Marvel studio and rival Sony, as reported by the Hollywood media on Tuesday. The Marvel movies made a whopping 22 billion USD at the Box Office, globally. The British actor Tom Holland has become quite famous as ‘Spider-Man’ across the fans of the most lucrative franchise in film history. With the news surfacing online, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans started, reacting and asking ‘what did Tony Stark die for?’

Spider-Man has been a ‘centre figure’ of the Marvel comic book empire for ages and many of the important stories are based on this character. The character’s movie rights are owned by Sony. The character recently began appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after a deal was struck between the two Hollywood giants in 2015. The deal, however, was highly secretive and was something that has never been done before in Hollywood. The two Hollywood giants were co-producing the Spider-Man films and splitting the profits earned. But according to multiple Hollywood media reports on Tuesday, the partnership between the Disney Owned Marvel Studios and Sony has now broken up following the failure of both the parties agreeing on financial terms. Following the news around the same, the Spider-Man fans seem furious and flooded twitter with expressions of anger and disappointment over Spider Man’s exit.

According to Deadline, an online magazine that broke the news, the Marvel Studio boss, Kevin Feige will no longer be producing Sony’s Standalone Spider-Man films.

READ: Now, Pakistan wants Priyanka Chopra to be denotified from UN post

Disney, the parent company to Marvel Studios, demanded a significant increase in its financial stake in the future Spider-Man based films. But, Sony was not ready to alter the existing terms. It is well known that Spider-Man films are among the most successful superhero movies in history, the online Hollywood magazine Deadline reported.

An animated movie based on the Spider-Man character was produced by Sony which won Oscar Award. As of now, no statement has been made by either of the studios confirming the news.