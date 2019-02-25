‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ wins Best Animated Feature Oscar

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” emerged as the biggest superhero in the animated feature film category as it took home the Oscar trophy at the 91st Academy Award. Since opening last year in December, the feature created by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has been widely praised both for its fresh story and visual style.

“There are 800 filmmakers who push boundaries to make people feel powerful and seen. So when we hear somebody’s kid watching the movie turn to them and say ‘he looks like me’ or ‘he speaks Spanish’, we feel like we have already won,” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in the acceptance speech.

They were joined on the stage by co-producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. The film, which secured its position at the Oscars following its Golden Globe and Annie Award wins, was nominated in the category alongside “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Mirai”, “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs”. With its win, “Spider-Man…” broke Disney-Pixar’s dominance at the Oscars in the category.

