Special Ops to Kaun Pravin Tambe: Here’s a list of shows and films you should binge-watch this weekend

2022 has been about rich content flowing seamlessly in all the OTT platforms and cinema halls. Also, later this year, the audience realised the importance of a production house when it comes to delivering good content. Critically acclaimed films and series like Special OPS 1.5, Kaun Praveen Tambe, Khakhee – The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum, are a few examples.

Here are the five movies and shows from Friday storytellers that you should binge-watch this weekend:

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

This series started the year with a bang and became one of the top-rated shows. Shot in some of the best locations during the pandemic, the efforts of the Friday Storytellers were praised heavily by the audience and the reviewers. The storyline was very gripping and with Neeraj Pandey’s strong ability to master the espionage genre, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story turned out to be a masterpiece.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

The name itself speaks volumes as it is about 40-year-old cricketer, launched in IPL. A truly inspirational story of an ordinary guy who followed his dream with passion and dedication in extraordinary circumstances. Kudos to Friday Storytellers to bring a story like this to light while the world spoke nothing about it. This story turned out to be a solid inspiration to the thriving youth of today’s time.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum

Bandon Mei Tha Dum is the greatest fightback for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This is a story of our men in blue who led India to its biggest triumph in test history. And only production houses like Friday storytellers can identify, research and deliver content as important as this.

Secrets of Kohinoor

Secrets of the Kohinoor aimed to record the timeless story of the famed diamond. Narrated by National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, this was produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath.

Khakhee – The Bihar Chapter

This series is rooted in the interior towns of India. The plot underlines the story of Bihar. The series premiered on November 25 on Netflix and since then it has received a lot of love and praise from the audience.