SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID-19, stable, says his son Charan

Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said here on Monday.
“My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative,” he said in a statement. Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers.
The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages,was admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a hospital bulletin issued on August 22, the playback singer was on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.
