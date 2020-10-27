  • MORE MARKET STATS

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical, has stopped responding to treatments: Doctor

October 27, 2020 2:15 PM

Chatterjee was put on ventilator with an endotracheal intubation to protect his airways on Monday evening. His haemoglobin level and platelet count have gone down.

Last week, he was shifted to a non-COVID Intensive Trauma Unit (ITU), having recovered from the viral disease.

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is currently on ventilator support, worsened further on Tuesday, and the thespian has almost stopped responding to treatments, a senior doctor at the hospital, where he has been admitted, said.

The 85-year-old actor, under treatment for the last 22 days, is suffering from secondary pneumonia and his kidneys are not functioning well, he said.

“Mr Chatterjee is barely conscious. He has been given oxygen support and is being treated for dehydration. His kidneys are not functioning properly. The octogenarian’s urea and creatinine levels have gone up and he is not responding to treatments. His overall condition has worsened. He is very critical,” the senior doctor said.

The veteran actor’s neurological condition has also deteriorated and that was of primary concern, he said. Chatterjee was put on ventilator with an endotracheal intubation to protect his airways on Monday evening. His haemoglobin level and platelet count have gone down.

Endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose.

The critically acclaimed actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres — France’s highest civilian award — was admitted to the hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

