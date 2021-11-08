Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer registers highest post-Covid weekend opening

The third franchise from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi got mixed reviews from the critics

Sooryavanshi gets the Box Office wheel rolling once again. After facing immense losses, the weekend release of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer garnered Rs 77 crore for the Box Office in the first three days. This is the first big-budget film to release at theaters post-cinema halls shut down since March 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announcing the film BO collect wrote on Twitter, “#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹77.08 cr. #India biz.”

The third franchise from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi got mixed reviews from the critics, but opening on a post-Diwali weekend, it got an edge over other movies that opened when cinema halls in some states opened with 50 per cent capacity.

According to Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi recorded a good collection overseas as well. Screening at the overseas market including US and Canada made the movie garner $3 million. The international collection is, however, low for previous releases like Mission Mangal, Good Newz.

Earlier movies like Rajkumar Rao starrer Roohi, Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller BellBottom, Thalaivii, even international titles like Sang-Chi, the legend of Ten Rings couldn’t surpass Rs 15 crore in the opening weekend.

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikander Kher,, Jackie Shroff, Rajendra Gupta Niketan Dheer, Kumud Mishra among others. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

The movie and Kumar’s character were announced in the last week of 2018 with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Initially locked for theatrical release on 24 March 2020, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film was scheduled for theatrical release on 30 April 2021 but was postponed indefinitely due to the rise in cases and lockdown in Maharashtra. After several delays, Sooryavanshi has theatrically released worldwide on 5 November 2021 coinciding with Diwali.