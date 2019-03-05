Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar shares first look poster; reveals release date and Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn connection

The cop-verse movies of Rohit Shetty have been massive hits and the director now plans to take it to another level with the entry of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar today shared the first look poster of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and revealed that the film will be released during the Eid holiday in 2020. The film’s director Rohit Shetty too shared the first look of ‘Sooryavanshi’ and wrote, A Bullet for a Bullet…he’s not alone…#sooryavanshi. Film’s co- producer Karan Johar also shared the first look on his twitter.

Akshay Kumar tweeted: A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact!

After Rohit Shetty’s Singham starring Ajay Devgn and ‘Simmba’ starring Ranver singh, the latest actor to join Shetty’s cop- brigade is Akshay Kumar’s Veer Sooryavanshi, whose entry was teased in the Climax of ‘Simmba’ the Anti-Terror Squad Chief.

In a not so cryptic tweet, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn revealed that he might also play some part in Sooryavanshi.

The cop-verse movies of Rohit Shetty have been massive hits and the director now plans to take it to another level with the entry of Akshay Kumar. The genre is tried and tested for Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar but even new age superstar Ranveer Singh got into it with last year’s big hit Simmba.

Rohit Shetty dropped a massive hint last year in the end scenes of Simmba where Akshay Kumar was seen in cop uniform as Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.